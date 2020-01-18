Morgan Stanley Trims Delek US (NYSE:DK) Target Price to $37.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Delek US from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Delek US from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Delek US from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NYSE:DK opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $985,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $152,372.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

