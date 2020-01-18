Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Top Pick” Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 193.18 ($2.54).

Shares of VOD stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 154.38 ($2.03). 49,367,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.55. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.28%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

