Monkey Project Trading 22.7% Higher This Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $253,098.00 and approximately $411.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,880,412 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.