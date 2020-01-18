Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MONY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.46) price objective (down from GBX 430 ($5.66)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 350 ($4.60).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

LON MONY opened at GBX 332.60 ($4.38) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 330.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 358.17. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.01. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 287.10 ($3.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.