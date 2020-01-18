Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MoneyGram International’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. The company's solid investments in digital platform, mobile and online businesses are likely to help it gain market share. Its partnership with Ripple will aid it to benefit from blockchain technology and grow its cross-border business. A decline in expenses is expected to drive margins. Also, its efforts to expand its services with Brightwell bode well in the long term. Nevertheless, its weakness in the money transfer business, impacted by a deliberate strategy of increasing compliance control and imposing limits on certain transactions and global economic softness are concerns. A stiff competition in its U.S. business took a toll on the company's overall performance.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Moneygram International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Moneygram International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Moneygram International stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 3,458,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,524. The company has a market capitalization of $164.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. Moneygram International has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.99 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moneygram International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moneygram International news, insider Ripple Labs Inc. purchased 626,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,569,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,237,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,573,844.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of Moneygram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

