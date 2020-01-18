Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

MCRI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $52.66. 33,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $952.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 136,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

