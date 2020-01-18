Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Shares of MNTA opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The company’s revenue was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alejandra Carvajal sold 6,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $98,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,418 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,302,000 after purchasing an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,436,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after acquiring an additional 129,762 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,229 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

