Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 28.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.