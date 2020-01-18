Moin Price Reaches $0.0050 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Moin has a market cap of $44,407.00 and $204.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moin has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moin Coin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,902,429 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

