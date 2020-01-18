MODEL-X-coin Price Tops $0.0067 (MODX)

MODEL-X-coin (CURRENCY:MODX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. MODEL-X-coin has a total market cap of $81,107.00 and $4.00 worth of MODEL-X-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MODEL-X-coin token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. Over the last seven days, MODEL-X-coin has traded up 35.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.03040361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00199606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00129343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MODEL-X-coin

MODEL-X-coin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,050,832 tokens. MODEL-X-coin’s official website is model-x.net . MODEL-X-coin’s official Twitter account is @ModelX_Webcam

MODEL-X-coin Token Trading

MODEL-X-coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MODEL-X-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MODEL-X-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MODEL-X-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

