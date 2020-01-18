MKM Partners Increases Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $125.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hasbro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.71.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,534. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.51. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $82.87 and a 52-week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,216,000 after acquiring an additional 533,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,949 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 857,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,596,000 after acquiring an additional 146,149 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 737,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.