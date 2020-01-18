Mizuho Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $28.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,128,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,115. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 726,413 shares in the company, valued at $14,891,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,465. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 6.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 37,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

