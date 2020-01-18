Mizuho Boosts Apache (NYSE:APA) Price Target to $34.00

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Apache from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.07.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apache will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 14,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after buying an additional 1,441,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apache by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,442,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apache by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,493,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,034,000 after purchasing an additional 720,427 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 731,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 574,250 shares during the period. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apache by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 336,856 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

