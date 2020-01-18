Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 796 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,300. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

