Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 520 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,896,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,895,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

