Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $211.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,394. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.18 and a 200 day moving average of $206.39. The stock has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

