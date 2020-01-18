Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 10,441 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $320,756,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,244,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,534,000. Resource America Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,894,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,299,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PEAK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. 4,382,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,280. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.