Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 10,441 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $320,756,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,244,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,534,000. Resource America Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,894,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,299,000.
Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
