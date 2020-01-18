Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys New Shares in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,286 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in New Relic by 17.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in New Relic by 41.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Cowen set a $80.00 price target on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $624,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,613. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 620,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,755. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.77.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

