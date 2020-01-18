Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Minoan Group plc (LON:MIN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.60. Minoan Group shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 910,859 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42.

About Minoan Group (LON:MIN)

Minoan Group Plc is a holding and management company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, creation, development and management of hotels and resorts, and in the operation of independent travel businesses, through which it acts as agent in providing a range of services, including transportation, hotel and other accommodation and leisure services.

