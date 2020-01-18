Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Market Cap Achieves $151,871.00

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market cap of $151,871.00 and $240.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.46 or 0.02797343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00200762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00135881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform . The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

