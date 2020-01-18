Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MSBI. ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.61. 49,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,592. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $703.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $69.06 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 8,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $233,087.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 5,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $166,292.81. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,622 shares of company stock worth $3,341,842. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,477,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,467,000 after buying an additional 101,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,685,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

