MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $146.74. 33,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,055. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $158.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average of $142.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 0.54.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $119.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.02 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,097,000 after acquiring an additional 87,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 58.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,501,000 after acquiring an additional 111,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in MicroStrategy by 3.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

