Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of MIK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.40. 5,068,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,817,017. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

