Metaverse ETP (ETP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.83 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00004285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bitfinex and TOPBTC. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $29.38 million and $1.83 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.66 or 0.01914580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00102762 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,411,007 coins and its circulating supply is 77,410,902 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, QBTC, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, CoinBene, Bit-Z and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

