MetaMorph (METM) Trading Down 4% This Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $133,213.00 and approximately $23,864.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 4% against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, LATOKEN and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.23 or 0.05848146 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026582 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034692 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00128095 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001208 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

METM is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,291,489 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, BiteBTC, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.