Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.43.

MRUS stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 95,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,186. Merus has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $397.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Merus had a negative net margin of 90.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. Analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 83,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $1,309,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Merus by 63.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

