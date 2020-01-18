Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000.
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $138.70 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $120.37 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.84.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
