Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $138.70 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $120.37 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.0157 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

