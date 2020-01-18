Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $205,000 Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $168.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $173.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.56.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.