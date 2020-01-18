Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Black Hills by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho began coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

NYSE BKH opened at $81.03 on Friday. Black Hills Corp has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $82.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.23.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,467,743.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $73,500.00. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

