Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $249,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 8,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

