Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $236,000 in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

GPN stock opened at $198.62 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $199.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.51.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.03%.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

