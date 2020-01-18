Merit Financial Group LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 246.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 280,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.17 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.87. The company has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

