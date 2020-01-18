Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.97. 9,667,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,693,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

