Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 43,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,117. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Mercantil Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Mercantil Bank during the second quarter worth about $320,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantil Bank during the second quarter worth about $18,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantil Bank during the second quarter worth about $5,359,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mercantil Bank by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Mercantil Bank during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

