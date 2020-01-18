Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.58.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ AMTB traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 43,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,117. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Mercantil Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Mercantil Bank during the second quarter worth about $320,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantil Bank during the second quarter worth about $18,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantil Bank during the second quarter worth about $5,359,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mercantil Bank by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Mercantil Bank during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.
About Mercantil Bank
Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.
