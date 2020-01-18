MEET.ONE Price Tops $0.0006 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $659,893.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.03194267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

