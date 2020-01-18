Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 3.6% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,906,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.88. The firm has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $119.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

