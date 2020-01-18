Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $130.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDT. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus upped their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

Shares of MDT opened at $119.03 on Thursday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $119.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

