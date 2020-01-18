Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,073 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71,263 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 94,700.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,043,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,435. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.26. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $326.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.