Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 95,590 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,590 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Altria Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.02. 11,467,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,454,071. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

