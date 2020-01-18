Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 8,558 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.63. The company had a trading volume of 830,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,442. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $258.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.18.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

