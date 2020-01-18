Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 15,366 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,366 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,264,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,710,000 after purchasing an additional 213,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,446 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.43. 2,144,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,632. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.91 and a 200 day moving average of $162.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.72 and a 1-year high of $182.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.