Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Reduces Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,483 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $245,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 54.6% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.18. 1,709,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $100.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.