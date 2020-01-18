Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $1.40 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,241 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,175,000 after buying an additional 712,453 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,940,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,398,000 after buying an additional 608,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after buying an additional 511,726 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,469,000 after buying an additional 507,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,308,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,558,000 after buying an additional 273,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,905. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $66.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.09.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

