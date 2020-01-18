Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 62,544 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 921.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $165,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,729 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 197,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.91. 23,482,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,867,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.44. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,233.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.