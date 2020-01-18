Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Cuts Stake in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,877 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 798.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DB traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.42. 4,388,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Deutsche Bank AG has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -842.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DB shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

