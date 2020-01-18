Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Cuts Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,885 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,579,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

