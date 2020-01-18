MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH Cuts Stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the quarter. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles comprises about 0.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCAU. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,070,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 406,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 504,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCAU traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,533. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $30.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCAU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

