Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.00. 10,086,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,058. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

