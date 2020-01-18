Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,033,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Shares of KEYS traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $105.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $66.96 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

