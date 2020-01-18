Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $10.16 Million Stock Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Dunkin Brands Group comprises 3.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $600,398,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,596,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,023,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.61. 509,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNKN. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.61.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.